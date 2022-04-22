Left Menu

Kerala CM attacks Centre over Delhi demolition drive

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:27 IST
Kerala CM attacks Centre over Delhi demolition drive
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Targeting the BJP-led Union government at the Centre over the demolition drive in Delhi, veteran Marxist leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked whether India's 101st rank in the recent Global Hunger Index can be ''erased with bulldozers?'' The CM was referring to the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021, released last October, which placed the country in an alarming 101st position.

In a tweet in both English and Hindi, Vijayan also criticised the reported covering up of slums in Gujarat using curtains ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the western state.

The senior CPI(M) leader asked whether this problem can be solved by fanning hatred and resorting to communal politics, and said the country needs solutions and not diversions.

''In the 2021 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 101st out of the 116 countries. Can this reality be covered up by curtains and erased with bulldozers? Can this problem be solved by fanning hatred and resorting to communal politics? We need solutions, not diversions!,'' Vijayan tweeted.

The Kerala CM also included a Hindi version of his tweet along with the English text.

On Thursday, he lavished praise on his party colleagues, including Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, for their firm stand taken against the demolition conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri as part of its anti-encroachment drive.

The Marxist Party has always stood firm and shown the way in the fight for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, he had said.

India has slipped to 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of a total 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022