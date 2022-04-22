BJP, TMC leaders feel Prashant Kishor cannot revive Congress

Amid speculations about poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bengal BJP unit argue that Kishor's entry into Congress won't help in reviving the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Political strategist Prashant Kishor has never joined TMC. He is our political analyst", said Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh while speaking exclusively to ANI on Friday.

Speaking on Prashant Kishor joining Congress, Ghosh said, "Kishor is a political strategist. He is not a TMC leader. He can speak to any political party. We know Congress has a history of failure. If Congress wants to revive itself, it can try. Our (TMC) main focus is to defeat BJP." "Like in Bengal, TMC is strong. So in other states, if Congress think they can fight and defeat the BJP, they are most welcome," Kunal Ghosh added.

Speaking about Prashant Kishor joining Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tigga said, "Congress is not going to revive. It's a democratic country and anyone can join any party. But it's tough for Congress to make a comeback. 2024 will be a win again for the BJP". Questioning the motive of the BJP behind stopping political leaders from entering Jahangirpuri, Ghosh said, "We never stopped any political delegates from visiting Bagtui (Rampurhat ) because we knew there is nothing to hide and we wanted the truth to come out but why is BJP stopping other political parties from visiting Jahangirpuri? This is because they are hiding facts or conspiracies."

"There are several pictures which highlight Jahangirpuri violence's main accused, Ansar having some close relations with BJP. A thorough investigation should be done", said Kunal Ghosh when asked about TMC tweets on Jahangirpuri. Meanwhile, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga counter-attacked Kunal Ghosh saying, "Delhi government is ruled by Kejriwal who is the friend of Mamata Di. So, she should ask him about stopping TMC fact-finding team."

Tigga added, "As far as Bagtui is concerned, yes they (TMC government) allowed the opposition's fact-finding team. But whom should we talk to? The victims were removed from Bagtui village and taken to the other place. This is the reality." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)