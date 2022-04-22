Yellen says U.S. economy being 'resilient', no recession in sight
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said the U.S. economy was proving "very resilient" in the face of a series of shocks, and she did not foresee it tipping into recession.
"I don't expect a recession," Yellen told CNBC.
She said inflation may have peaked in the United States, but cautioned that prices may remain elevated "for a while longer."
