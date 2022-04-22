Left Menu

Interlocutor meets Muivah

The body also resolved that if the situation demanded, the NGBF would take up democratic agitations.

The Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks, A K Mishra Friday met the principal negotiator of NSCN(IM), Thuingaleng Muivah at Chumoukedima police complex here Friday.

This was the second meeting between Mishra and the octogenarian Muivah, who was accompanied by about 11 senior NSCN(IM) leaders, this week.

No detail about the meeting was shared with the media but a senior fucntionary of the outfit told PTI that there will be another round of talks between Mishra and a larger number of NSCN(IM) leaders again on Saturday.

Mishra, who arrived in Nagaland on Monday for his second visit to the state since assuming office in September last year, held an interaction with Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a body of eight Naga organisations on Thursday.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN(IM) since 1997 and the NNPG from 2017. It signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015 and an Agreed Position with NNPG on November 17, 2017.

However, no final solution to the vexed issue has been arrived at with NSCN(IM) sticking to its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Mishra had met Muivah on Tuesday at Camp Hebron, the NSCN(IM) headquarters near Dimapur.

Before leaving the state he will meet the state government's core committee on Naga political issue headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and comprising Naga civil societies, officials said. Meanwhile, the Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation (NGBF), an apex body of village chieftains, have appealed for a solution to the protracted issue before the state election due early next year.

The appeal was made during the 30th general session of NGBF held at Phek Town on Thursday. The body also resolved that if the situation demanded, the NGBF would take up democratic agitations.

