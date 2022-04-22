Hanuman Chalisa row: Taking on Sena will prove costly, Raut tells Rana couple

Even as Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Friday said they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said taking on his party would prove costly for the couple.

Without naming the MP-MLA couple and using the term ''C-grade movie people'', Raut said no one should teach the Sena Hindutva.

''Don't challenge the Sena, it will cost you dearly. You won't be able to stay in Maharashtra nicely,'' Raut warned.

He also said BJP leaders were reluctant to talk on people's issues like fuel price rise, inflation etc but were keen to talk on Hanuman Chalisa.

Earlier in the day, the couple, both Independent legislators, had told reporters they would turn up outside `Matoshree', Thackeray's personal residence in suburban Bandra, on Saturday as announced earlier to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

