(OFFICIAL)-U.N. chief to visit Moscow on Tuesday, will meet Putin

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:43 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Tuesday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his February invasion of Ukraine, said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the U.N. chief.

Guterres will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Kaneko told reporters.

