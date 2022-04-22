Mumbai: BJP leader's car attacked by mob in area where CM's private home is located

Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed his car was attacked by a mob late Friday night in Kalanagar area of Mumbais Bandra suburb.Kalanagar is where Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is located and which at present is witnessing a gathering of hundreds of Shiv Sainiks to thwart a plan by Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday morning.

Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed his car was attacked by a mob late Friday night in Kalanagar area of Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

Kalanagar is where Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is located and which at present is witnessing a gathering of hundreds of Shiv Sainiks to thwart a plan by Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday morning.

''I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of few hundreds attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles,'' Kamboj said in a video statements.

''I was asked to move my vehicle by local police and no one in the car was injured. I am not going to be afraid of this kind of aggression because my party and I are exposing corruption in the BMC (which is ruled by the Sena),” Kamboj, who has not named any party or leader, added.

Kamboj said police must probe the attack and arrest the culprits, adding that he would not back off from exposing corruption despite such acts. Condemning the incident and calling the attackers cowards, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said under a ''new culture'' in Maharashtra, those talking about corruption are being beaten and attacked.

''Will Mumbai police take action or create a story to save these cowards? CCTV cameras are set up everywhere in the city, thus the truth will come out,” Fadnavis added.

