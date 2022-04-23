Biden to nominate Michael Ratney as envoy to Saudi Arabia, White House says
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael Ratney to be U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the White House said on Friday.
Ratney, a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service, previously served as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and as U.S. special envoy for Syria.
