Left Menu

Michigan Republicans to pick candidates with Trump clout on the line

He lost the state by 154,000 votes to Joe Biden.Trumps preferred slate has drawn criticism, within a wing of the GOP that views the candidates as unelectable in the fall and is frustrated that state party leaders have openly backed them rather than be neutral.Nominees for Michigans statewide races are chosen at party conventions except in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate primaries.DePerno unsuccessfully sued after human error led rural Antrim County to erroneously show a local victory for Biden over Trump.

PTI | Grandrapids | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:11 IST
Michigan Republicans to pick candidates with Trump clout on the line
Former US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Michigan Republicans are meeting Saturday to pick candidates for statewide races that former President Donald Trump has sought to sway while flirting with another run for the White House.

About 2,500 party delegates will vote at a convention hall in Grand Rapids. The event is a test of Trump's clout, in closely watched contests for attorney general and secretary of state — Michigan's top law enforcement and elections jobs that currently are held by Democrats.

Trump is backing his allies Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state, even holding a rally for them weeks ago. The political newcomers support his false claims about his 2020 loss in the swing state. If they win at the "endorsement" convention over other Republicans, they should have a clear path to being officially nominated at a second convention in August and facing Democrats Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson in November.

Trump has said his preferred candidates would not let Michigan be "stolen" in the next presidential election. He lost the state by 154,000 votes to Joe Biden.

Trump's preferred slate has drawn criticism, within a wing of the GOP that views the candidates as unelectable in the fall and is frustrated that state party leaders have openly backed them rather than be neutral.

Nominees for Michigan's statewide races are chosen at party conventions except in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate primaries.

DePerno unsuccessfully sued after human error led rural Antrim County to erroneously show a local victory for Biden over Trump. It was quickly corrected but was used to spread misinformation about voting equipment.

DePerno's main rival for the nomination is Tom Leonard, a former legislative leader and the party's 2018 nominee. State Rep. Ryan Berman also is running.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022