Govt land 'encroached' by local SP leader vacated in UP's Kannauj

A piece of government land a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had allegedly encroached on here was vacated using a bulldozer on Saturday, officials said.

The action comes a week after the district administration razed another ''illegal'' structure constructed by the SP leader, Rajnikant Yadav, on government land in the district.

Over 4,800 square metres of government land worth around Rs 24 lakh allegedly encroached upon by Yadav was freed on Saturday, Additional District Magistrate (Sadar) Umakant Tiwari told PTI.

Yadav is a former zila panchayat member.

