BJP delegation meets Mumbai police commissioner

A BJP delegation met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday in connection with the alleged attack by a mob on party leader Mohit Kamboj's car, and demanded to conduct an investigation into the incident.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:30 IST
A BJP delegation met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday in connection with the alleged attack by a mob on party leader Mohit Kamboj's car, and demanded to conduct an investigation into the incident. The delegation was led by Pravin Darekar who was also joined by Kamboj himself.

The leaders demanded an investigation into the incident along with the arrest of the attack. They also demanded the role of Shiv Sena leaders behind the attack.

The delegation also demanded action by the police against the attackers on the Pol Khol campaign run by the BJP. "Mumbai Police Commissioner has given assurance to take action. If the police do not act, we will move the court," Pravin Darekar told reporters after the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Kamboj alleged that his car was attacked by a mob while also stating that the state government is attacking the Opposition leaders who expose "corrupt" Ministers like Nawab Malik. "My car was attacked at Kalanagar Junction by a mob. We managed to flee. Governance in Maharashtra proving to be worse than that in Bengal. Opposition leaders who expose corrupt ministers like Nawab Malik are being attacked by the state government...I condemn it," Kamboj said.

Stating that the incident has been recorded on the CCTV cameras, the BJP leader alleged that it was an attempt by the ruling Shiv Sena and the state government to "kill him". "This was an attempt to kill me by Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM, so as to suppress my voice. Will see what action will be taken by Mumbai Police. Everything has been recorded on the CCTV," he said. (ANI)

