Guwahati civic body polls: BJP, AAP bag one ward each, counting underway

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 13:10 IST
The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party bagged one ward each so far in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, as counting of votes for polls to the civic body commenced on Sunday.

The elections were held in 57 wards of the GMC on Friday, while in three wards, BJP candidates were declared elected unopposed earlier.

As per information provided by the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration, the BJP has won in Ward Number 41, while AAP clinched Ward Number 42.

The BJP was leading in three more wards till 11 am, Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) data showed.

Altogether, 52.80 per cent voter turnout was registered with EVMs used for voting in all polling stations for the first time in GMC elections.

As many as 197 candidates are in fray. The BJP had fielded nominees in 53 seats, out of which three were elected uncontested.

The saffron party’s ally in the ruling coalition at Dispur, the Asom Gana Parishad, is contesting in seven wards.

The Congress has candidates in 54 wards, AAP in 38, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 25 and CPI(M) in four.

Nineteen others, including Independents, are also in contention.

