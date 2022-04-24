Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav alleges Police in UP working under political pressure

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met the kin of a female inspector who died by suicide in Amethi and said that the police in the state is working under political pressure, while alleging that BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is killing democracy.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:42 IST
Akhilesh Yadav alleges Police in UP working under political pressure
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met the kin of a female inspector who died by suicide in Amethi and said that the police in the state is working under political pressure, while alleging that BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is killing democracy. Akhilesh said that his party will raise this matter in the upcoming Assembly session.

He also levelled accusations on the Yogi government of putting pressure on police in the state and alleged that police were given the responsibility to win polls for the BJP government. Akhilesh Yadav reached Gosainganj in Lucknow to meet the kin of a female inspector who died by suicide in Amethi yesterday.

Speaking over the same, he said, "Various information is being received that the police have to work under pressure, because of which they are taking such steps." The SP chief alleged, "Police were given the responsibility to win polls (recently concluded assembly election) for the government... As per information I got locally, there was political pressure on the police station. This government is doing whatever they want and killing democracy. SP will raise this matter in the upcoming Assembly session."

On the alleged murder of five people in Prayagraj, Yadav said, "Police is sleeping. This is not the first time such type of incident has taken place in Allahabad (Prayagraj)." Five members of a family, including a two-year-old, were found dead inside their house in Khevrajpur village in the Tharwai area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district here, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of five victims including a man, three women and a minor girl were found in the courtyard of their house and their house was reportedly set on fire after the crime. Police suspect that they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (55), Kusum Devi (50), Manisha Kumari (25), Savita (30) and Meenakshi (2). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022