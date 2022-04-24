Left Menu

Environmentalist party leads in Slovenia's election with 35.8% of vote -exit poll

The Environmentalist Freedom Movement party looked on course to win Slovenia's parliamentary election on Sunday as an exit poll by the Mediana agency showed the party leading with 35.8% of the vote, ahead of populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa's SDS party. The SDS had secured 22.5% of the vote, the poll showed. Whichever party wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government.

Reuters | Ljubljana | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

The Environmentalist Freedom Movement party looked on course to win Slovenia's parliamentary election on Sunday as an exit poll by the Mediana agency showed the party leading with 35.8% of the vote, ahead of populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa's SDS party.

The SDS had secured 22.5% of the vote, the poll showed. Whichever party wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government. The two main left-leaning parties have ruled out serving in a coalition led by the SDS.

Also Read: Slovenians vote in tight race between populists, liberals

