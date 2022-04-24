Biden plans to visit Israel in the coming months - Israeli PM's office

U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel and intends to make the trip in the coming months, Bennett's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem", the statement said, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city. At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, raising concern of a repeat of last year's war between Israel and the Hamas Islamists ruling Gaza.

According to the statement, Biden accepted Bennett's invitation to come to Israel "and informed him that he intends to visit ... in the coming months".

