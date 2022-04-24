Left Menu

France's Macron wins second term, beating far right's Le Pen

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:36 IST
France's Macron wins second term, beating far right's Le Pen
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in Sunday's election, early projections by four pollsters showed, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

The first projections by Ifop, Elabe, Opinionway and Ipsos showed Macron securing 58.2%-57.6 of the vote. Ahead of the vote, polls had suggested Macron would win with 56%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
3
What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

 Australia
4
Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022