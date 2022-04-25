Hanuman Chalisa row: NCP leader seeks Amit Shah's nod to chant religious prayers near PM's residence

Amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai north district working president Fahmida Hasan Khan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting permission for chanting prayers of every religion in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. "I, Fahmida Hasan Khan of Kandivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra, request you to grant permission to offer Namaz, recite Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra, Guru Granth and Novena in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Kindly let me know the date and time," Khan's letter, dated April 23, stated.

This comes after Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, on Saturday announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the state Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray. However, the MP-MLA couple couldn't carry out their plan since they were apprehended by the police following which a local court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. In a self-made video, the NCP leader said that Navneet Rana as an MP should have talked about reducing inflation, unemployment, and other issues related to the welfare of the people.

"If the religious agenda helps in the progress of the country and reduce inflation, unemployment, and starvation, I'd also like to take part in such activities," she said. Reacting to this, the BJP MLA from Mulund Assembly constituency Mihir Kotecha said that the NCP leader has the right to ask for permission and can recite religious prayers.

He further said, "There is no politics over (reciting of) Hanuman Chalisa. It is a matter of one's devotion." The BJP MLA from the Ghatkopar east Assembly seat Parag Shah said, "Whoever wants to offer Namaz or recite Hanuman Chalisa can do so. India's culture does not stop anyone from following their religion. But it should not be followed for a show but instead one can do whatever they desire at home."

Meanwhile, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days by the court. The MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court on April 29. (ANI)