TMC to become alternative to BJP in Assam, will form govt in 2026: Ripun Bora

Newly appointed Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Assam unit president Ripun Bora on Monday said that TMC will become the alternative to BJP in the state in the coming days and will form government in 2026.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:21 IST
TMC Assam Chief Ripun Bora. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Newly appointed Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam unit president Ripun Bora on Monday said that TMC will become the alternative to BJP in the state in the coming years and will form government in 2026. "The way in which Mamata Banerjee has stopped BJP in West Bengal and fights against BJP, the people of Assam also want TMC. I am very much confident that the TMC will become the alternative to BJP in Assam in the coming days. TMC will be the only opposition party in Assam that will fight against BJP and will become the alternative to the BJP. There will be no other opposition party in the state," Ripun Bora said.

Ripun Bora also said that TMC will form the government in Assam in 2026. "TMC will form the government in Tripura in 2023 and the government will also be formed in Meghalaya too," Ripun Bora said.

Former Assam state Congress chief Ripun Bora, who recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress, arrived at Guwahati and the workers and supporters of TMC welcomed him at Guwahati airport. "In Assam, the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) workers, supporters are angry with their leadership after the Congress leaders did secret understanding with BJP, AIUDF leaders did compromise with BJP. For that reason, Congress, AIUDF workers, and supporters are joining TMC. I am very much happy after seeing the karyakartas of TMC who welcomed me at Guwahati airport. We have to start our journey in Assam from the beginning. This has proved that the people of Assam want TMC, there are no other opposition parties in the state because all opposition parties are now in the pocket of BJP," Bora said.

He also said that a joining programme of his party will be held in Guwahati on April 27 where senior TMC leaders including MP Mahua Moitra, former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be present. "We will first form the state committee, and district committees and will go to the grassroot level to strengthen our party in the state," Ripun Bora said.

Earlier on Saturday, All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appointed Ripun Bora as the state president of the All India Trinamool Congress Assam unit. Former senior Congress leader Ripun Bora had on April 17 joined the TMC in Kolkata alleging that the Congress party from grassroots to top-level was fighting among each other instead of fighting against the BJP.

Bora on Wednesday said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee is the "most suitable" opposition candidate for Prime Minister's post in the 2024 Lok Sabha General election because she is fighting alone aggressively against BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

