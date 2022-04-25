Left Menu

Mamata to attend national conclave in Delhi on Apr 30, appointment with PM sought

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on Friday to participate in a national conclave where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also an invitee, a senior state secretariat official said on Monday. Asked whether the Trinamool Congress supremo would be meeting Modi in the national capital, the official said an appointment has been sought with the prime minister, but the response is still awaited.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:15 IST
Mamata to attend national conclave in Delhi on Apr 30, appointment with PM sought
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on Friday to participate in a national conclave where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also an invitee, a senior state secretariat official said on Monday. The conclave on pendency of cases across courts in the country is scheduled for Saturday.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, several high court judges and chief ministers have been invited to the event, which is expected to be inaugurated by the PM, he said. Asked whether the Trinamool Congress supremo would be meeting Modi in the national capital, the official said an appointment has been sought with the prime minister, but the ''response is still awaited''. The details of Banerjee’s itinerary are not known yet.

Banerjee had met Modi in New Delhi during her last visit in November 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022