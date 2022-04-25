UP: Newly elected MLCs to take oath on Tuesday

The newly elected members of the UP Legislative Council will be administered oath on Tuesday, officials said.

Principal Secretary to UP Legislative Council Rajesh Singh in a statement issued here on Monday said that Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh will administer the oath to the new members at Tilak Hall in UP Vidhan Bhavan.

Over a month after its resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has swept the biennial polls to the state's Legislative Council by winning 33 out of 36 constituencies.

One of three local authority seats the ruling party failed to win was in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, where it stood a distant third. According to the results declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 24 of the 27 seats, where polling was held last week. In addition, the BJP had won nine of the 36 seats unopposed.

Two independents and a candidate from the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) emerged victorious in the elections. The results take the BJP past the halfway-mark in the 100-member House. Now, it will have 67 members in the upper house of the state legislature. Before the polls, the BJP had 34 members in the House.

Besides the BJP’s 67 MLCs, Samajwadi Party has 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party has four MLCs in the House. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nishad Party have one member each in the House.

The teachers' group has two MLCs while the Independent group (Nirdal Samooh) and Independents have one MLC each. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vacated his council seat recently while former leader of opposition Ahmad Hassan of the SP died in February this year.

The voters in the biennial elections are village pradhans, members and chairman of block development councils and zila panchayats, and corporators in urban areas, besides MLAs and MPs.

The Congress and the BSP did not field any candidate in the Legislative Council elections, making it a direct fight between the BJP and the SP.

