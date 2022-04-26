Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19 -spokesperson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:18 IST
U.S. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19 -spokesperson
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Harris has exhibited no symptoms and has not been a close contact to President Joe Biden, Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said. She will isolate and return to the White House when she tests negative, Allen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022