U.S. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19 -spokesperson
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a spokesperson said in a statement.
Harris has exhibited no symptoms and has not been a close contact to President Joe Biden, Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said. She will isolate and return to the White House when she tests negative, Allen said.
