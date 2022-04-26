Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Lithuania

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held separate talks with his counterparts from Norway, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Lithuania with a focus on boosting bilateral ties and the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict.After his meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Jaishankar said the expansion of cooperation in the blue economy and energy was discussed in the talks.The foreign ministers of the European countries are in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, Indias premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:24 IST
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Lithuania
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held separate talks with his counterparts from Norway, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Lithuania with a focus on boosting bilateral ties and the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict.

After his meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Jaishankar said the expansion of cooperation in the blue economy and energy was discussed in the talks.

The foreign ministers of the European countries are in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference. ''A good meeting with FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway. Our health and education partnership advances steadily. Discussed further cooperation in blue economy and energy,'' he said on Twitter. ''Shared perspectives on Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Agreed to continue our close cooperation in the UNSC,'' he said. Jaishankar said he discussed with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra bilateral cooperation in areas of water and agriculture besides exchanging views on the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. ''Glad to meet FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands. A good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Also spoke about the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict,'' he tweeted. About his talks with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the external affairs minister said discussions were aimed at strengthening bilateral economic and cultural cooperation. ''Welcomed Lithuanian FM @GLandsbergis at the #RaisinaDialogue2022. Discussed strengthening our economic and cultural cooperation. Shared perspectives about regional and global issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted. Referring to his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, Jaishankar said the progress in bilateral cooperation, especially in finance and health, was recognised. ''Pleasure to meet FM Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg. Recognised the progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially in finance and health. Discussed the knock on-effects of the Ukraine conflict,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022