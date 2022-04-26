EAM Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Lithuania

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held separate talks with his counterparts from Norway, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Lithuania with a focus on boosting bilateral ties and the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict.

After his meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Jaishankar said the expansion of cooperation in the blue economy and energy was discussed in the talks.

The foreign ministers of the European countries are in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference. ''A good meeting with FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway. Our health and education partnership advances steadily. Discussed further cooperation in blue economy and energy,'' he said on Twitter. ''Shared perspectives on Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Agreed to continue our close cooperation in the UNSC,'' he said. Jaishankar said he discussed with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra bilateral cooperation in areas of water and agriculture besides exchanging views on the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. ''Glad to meet FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands. A good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Also spoke about the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict,'' he tweeted. About his talks with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the external affairs minister said discussions were aimed at strengthening bilateral economic and cultural cooperation. ''Welcomed Lithuanian FM @GLandsbergis at the #RaisinaDialogue2022. Discussed strengthening our economic and cultural cooperation. Shared perspectives about regional and global issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted. Referring to his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, Jaishankar said the progress in bilateral cooperation, especially in finance and health, was recognised. ''Pleasure to meet FM Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg. Recognised the progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially in finance and health. Discussed the knock on-effects of the Ukraine conflict,'' he said.

