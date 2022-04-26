Left Menu

Several Cong leaders from Assam to join TMC in Guwahati on Wednesday: Mukul Sangma

Days after former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joined the Trinamool Congress TMC, party leader Mukul Sangma has announced that several Congress leaders from the northeastern state will join the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Guwahati on Wednesday.Among those who will join the TMC are some important grassroots-level leaders, Sangma told PTI.Some Congress leaders will be formally inducted in Guwahati on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:48 IST
Several Cong leaders from Assam to join TMC in Guwahati on Wednesday: Mukul Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

Days after former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party leader Mukul Sangma has announced that several Congress leaders from the northeastern state will join the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Among those who will join the TMC are some important grassroots-level leaders, Sangma told PTI.

''Some Congress leaders will be formally inducted in Guwahati on Wednesday. A few among those are important grassroots-level leaders. A programme has been organised for their induction,'' the former Meghalaya chief minister said.

The induction ceremony will take place at Guwahati's Rukmininagar Bihu Field at 10:30 am.

Besides Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra will be among the TMC leaders present at the joining event.

The announcement was made by Sangma while rubbishing the ''rumour'' that ''TMC MLAs in Meghalaya are set to join the National People's party (NPP)''.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote, ''Slowly but steadily INC leaders from all rank and file in Meghalaya and NE states will be leaving d grand old party - some INC leaders will formally join AITC on 27/4/22 (sic).'' The development comes after Bora joined the TMC on April 17. Bora has been appointed as the party's Assam unit president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022