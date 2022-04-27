Left Menu

White House COVID czar says hard to ensure no one - including the president - gets COVID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said on Tuesday that it's hard to ensure no one gets COVID - including U.S. President Joe Biden - and that the goal is to minimize infections and hospitalizations.

Jha's comments came as Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Biden tested negative on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

