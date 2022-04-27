White House COVID czar says hard to ensure no one - including the president - gets COVID
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said on Tuesday that it's hard to ensure no one gets COVID - including U.S. President Joe Biden - and that the goal is to minimize infections and hospitalizations.
Jha's comments came as Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Biden tested negative on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashish Jha
- Joe Biden
- Kamala Harris
- White House
- U.S.
- COVID
- Jonathan Oatis
- Jen Psaki
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. orders some personnel to leave Shanghai consulate
U.S. aircraft carrier deploys off Korean peninsula amid tensions with North - official
U.S. orders some personnel to leave Shanghai consulate
U.S. never pressured Japan to exit Sakhalin energy projects -minister
FOREX-Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot U.S. inflation data