Tragedy beyond words: President Kovind on deaths due to electrocution in TN
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution in Tamil Nadus Thanjavur, saying it is a tragedy beyond words. The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, saying it is a tragedy beyond words. Eleven people, including children, were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Thanjavur when it came in contact with a high tension transmission line.
The incident occurred early Wednesday when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. "The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.
