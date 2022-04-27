Left Menu

Tragedy beyond words: President Kovind on deaths due to electrocution in TN

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution in Tamil Nadus Thanjavur, saying it is a tragedy beyond words. The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:28 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, saying it is a tragedy beyond words. Eleven people, including children, were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Thanjavur when it came in contact with a high tension transmission line.

The incident occurred early Wednesday when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. "The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

