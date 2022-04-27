BJP hits back at KTR's 'no national party' jibe, says forming govt in Telangana soon

Countering Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party has a miniscule presence in southern parts of the country, the BJP general secretary CT Ravi said that his party is set to form government in Telangana after the Assembly elections. Ravi, the BJP national general secretary, said that the party has a strong presence across southern states in the country.

The BJP leader further added that they will soon defeat TRS and form the government in Telangana. Son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, KTR, Telangana minister, had said that the BJP is not a national party.

"Today no party in India can call them a national party, not even the BJP. They have the government in just one state in the southern parts of India," KTR said. Refuting KTR's claim, Ravi said that while the BJP is not at the top in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala but it has a huge presence of grassroot workers across South India.

"We haven't won Telangana yet but I am 100 per cent sure that we will form government there soon. TRS will be wiped out of the state," he added. The BJP leader accused the Telangana government of failure on the fronts of administration and development.

"TRS only indulges in lying. They are just protecting their family. Telangana government doesn't care about the protection and development of citizens," he added. Earlier, Rao had said the BJP and Congress have limited presence in the southern parts of the country, and thus "neither one of them can be termed as the national party".

"If you look at the BJP, it is present in only one state in South India. If you consider Congress as a national party, then we know its positions in UP and other states. I think there is no national party in India today. The BJP is a party of North India and Congress is limited to a few states. I think every political party should put its agenda in front of the people and then people will decide which party is big or small," he said. (ANI)

