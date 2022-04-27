Left Menu

Former top Sudanese official confirms release from detention

Their arrests came after an October coup that ended a power-sharing arrangement between the military and the civilian coalition they represented. On Tuesday, former cabinet minister Khalid Omer Yousif was released on bail, while Suleiman and another member, Wagdi Salih, saw their detention extended on separate charges, according to lawyers. Other members of the committee were asked to pay what lawyers described as exorbitant bail.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:54 IST
Former top Sudanese official confirms release from detention
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Former Sudanese Sovereign Council member Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman has been released from detention on bail, he told Reuters by phone on Wednesday.

Suleiman, along with several other top civilian politicians and former officials, was arrested in February on corruption charges stemming from their work on a committee working to dismantle the country's former regime. Their arrests came after an October coup that ended a power-sharing arrangement between the military and the civilian coalition they represented.

On Tuesday, former cabinet minister Khalid Omer Yousif was released on bail, while Suleiman and another member, Wagdi Salih, saw their detention extended on separate charges, according to lawyers. Other members of the committee were asked to pay what lawyers described as exorbitant bail. Suleiman, however, confirmed to Reuters by phone on Wednesday that he had been released.

Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had hinted at releasing the men as a trust-building move, in one of several steps demanded by Western countries and political parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022