Take steps to prevent accidents like the one in Thanjavur: K Krishnasamy

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:25 IST
Take steps to prevent accidents like the one in Thanjavur: K Krishnasamy
Puthiya Tamilagam founder and president K Krishnasamy on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to order a detailed inquiry into the electrocution of 11 people during a temple procession in Thanjavur.

Eight men and three teenage boys were killed and 17 others injured due to electrocution when a temple chariot came in contact with a high-tension electricity line during a procession in the early hours of the day, police said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the killings.

Expressing his condolences over the deaths, Krishnasamy said an inquiry should be held on why, how and the reason for the electrocution, to bring out the truth.

Recollecting an accident in Sathur five years ago taking the lives of five people and recently in Madurai where three people dead, he said the government should take concrete steps to prevent such incidents, including during jallikattu also.

