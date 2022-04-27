Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL58 PM-VIRUS-2NDLD MEETING Covid challenge not fully over yet; priority is to vaccinate all eligible children: PM Modi New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the challenge of the Covid pandemic is not fully over yet, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks manifesting the need to stay alert, and underlined that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against the virus.

DEL89 RAISINA-2NDLD JAISHANKAR Need to put behind idea that India needs approval of other countries: Jaishankar, says better to engage world based on who we are New Delhi: India should engage the world on the basis of its confidence in its identity rather than trying to please the global community as their ''pale imitation'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday amid increasing Western pressure on the country to oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

DEL93 PM-FUEL-OPPN-BJP-LD SPARRING Oppn accuses Modi of playing politics on fuel prices, BJP slams its 'hypocrisy' New Delhi: The Opposition on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics during his meeting with chief ministers on the Covid situation by raising the issue of fuel prices and ''passing the buck'' on to states to reduce prices of petrol and diesel.

DEL75 VACCINE-GAP REDUCTION Gap between 2nd dose of Covid jab, precaution dose to be reduced to 6 months soon New Delhi: The government is likely to soon reduce the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the precaution dose from the current nine months to six months, official sources said on Wednesday. By Payal Banerjee DEL81 CONG-LD ANTONY Without Cong's role, no change of guard possible at Centre: Antony New Delhi: Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday said the grand old party should not be underestimated and a change of guard at the Centre is not possible without it playing a central role.

DEL96 DEF-INDIA-US-COMMANDERS Navy chief, INDOPACOM commander hold talks; discuss situation in Indo-Pacific New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday held extensive talks with Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, focusing on major challenges emanating from China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and possible implications of the Ukraine crisis for regional security.

BOM14 GA-TMC LEADER-KISHOR Prashant Kishor responsible for TMC's defeat in Goa, he tried to blackmail Cong which benefited BJP, alleges state TMC chief as he resigns Panaji: Goa Trinamool Congress chief Kiran Kandolkar resigned on Wednesday and alleged that political strategist Prashant Kishor was responsible for the ''humiliating'' defeat of the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the recent state Assembly polls who also tried to ''blackmail'' the Congress. DEL39 CONG-2NDLD HARYANA Cong revamps Haryana unit, appoints Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as president New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday revamped its Haryana unit, appointing former legislator and Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as chief of its state unit to replace Kumari Selja, and naming four working presidents.

BUSINESS DEL30 BIZ-LIC-LD IPO LIC sets price band at Rs 902-949 per share for Rs 21,000 cr IPO; issue opens May 4 Mumbai: Country's largest life insurer LIC on Wednesday set the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for its Rs 21,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on May 4.

DEL94 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee settles flat 76.57 amid strong dollar, high crude prices Mumbai: The rupee pared its early losses to settle almost flat at 76.57 against the US dollar on Wednesday on expectations of higher dollar inflows.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-RAJIV Why can't Rajiv Gandhi case convict be released after serving 36 years in prison: SC to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre why it cannot release A G Perarivalan who has served 36 years of his life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, noting that the government took a “bizarre” stand that the Tamil Nadu Governor had forwarded the decision of the state cabinet of releasing the convict to the President, who is the competent authority to take a call on the mercy plea. LGD1 SC-SEDITION SC to commence final hearing on pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law on May 5 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file its response by the end of the week on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law.

FOREIGN FGN76 BANGLA-JAISHANKAR-MOMEN Bangladesh, India have 'sweet' bilateral relationship: Momen Dhaka: Bangladesh and India have been enjoying a ''sweet'' bilateral relationship and during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit on Thursday both sides would discuss all major bilateral issues, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said.

FGN69 CHINA-PAK-BLAST-3RDLD REAX China asks Pak to scale up security for its citizens; demands punishment to perpetrators behind Karachi varsity blast Beijing: China on Wednesday asked Pakistan to scale-up security for its nationals working in the country and demanded a thorough investigation and punishment to the perpetrators behind the suicide attack at the Karachi University which killed three Chinese teachers and injured another. By K J M Varma PTI RDT CJ CJ

