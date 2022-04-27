Karnataka Congress slams Modi for urging non-BJP ruled states to reduce fuel prices

The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advising the non-BJP states to reduce taxes instead of implementing it in the saffron party-ruled states.

Flagging higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called it ''injustice'' to people living there and urged the governments there to reduce VAT in ''national interest'' to benefit the common man.

Modi raised the issue of many states not adhering to the Centre's call for reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after his government slashed excise duties on them in November last year, and asked them to work in the spirit of cooperative federalism in this time of global crisis. Higher prices in some states were also harmful for neighbouring states, he added.

''Modi is making a fresh attempt. Already, he has earned Rs 27 lakh crore by imposing a hefty duty on petrol, diesel and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and piped gas. It will be a big relief if he gives even half of the Rs 27 lakh crore in the form of subsidy to the people,'' veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

''Instead of offering subsidy to poor people, Modi was preaching all the non-BJP governments. He is advising the states to reduce the taxes but why are you not reducing the excise duty?'' the Rajya Sabha member argued.

Kharge pointed out that when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, he gave subsidy of Rs 1.30 lakh crore. He used to give subsidy for fertilisers, LPG, petrol and diesel and made a point that the poor should not suffer, Kharge added.

''But why this idea did not occur to Modi. Instead of advising us, he should tell the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Let them do there first and then advise the non-BJP states,'' Kharge, a former Union minister said.

He appealed to the people to teach the BJP government a lesson.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too slammed Modi. ''There is one word to describe @narendramodi's words & actions.. It's 'Hypocrisy'. Central excise duty on Diesel is now ₹21.84 & on Petrol is ₹27.91. This is an increase from ₹3.45 & ₹9.21 respectively since BJP came to power. Restore Excise Duty to pre-Modi times,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted.

