Left Menu

Cong leadership mute spectator to crimes against women in Rajasthan: Anurag Thakur

The BJP leader also accused the party of creating tensions among different communities in Rajasthan.It seems the Congress has its hands tied and has lost its voice, Thakur said.In Hathras, the way Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came forward, and Sonia Gandhi made incessant statements Why have Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji turned mute spectators now he asked.Do they have nothing to do with the women and children of Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:06 IST
Cong leadership mute spectator to crimes against women in Rajasthan: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday attacked the Congress over ''rise in crime'' against women in the party-ruled Rajasthan, and accused its leadership of being a mute, unconcerned spectator. The BJP leader also accused the party of creating tensions among different communities in Rajasthan.

''It seems the Congress has its hands tied and has lost its voice,'' Thakur said.

''In Hathras, the way Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came forward, and Sonia Gandhi made incessant statements… Why have Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji turned mute spectators now?'' he asked.

''Do they have nothing to do with the women and children of Rajasthan? While the entire country's media was running after them in Hathras, how many people have gone to Rajasthan to highlight the plight of women there,'' he said.

Thakur alleged that such incidents were happening every day, and instead of addressing the law and order, the Congress is trying to divide the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022