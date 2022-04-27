Left Menu

Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission summons Sharad Pawar on May 5, 6

The judicial inquiry commission probing the Bhima Koregaon case summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and May 6, asking him to be present as a witness during the hearing in Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The judicial inquiry commission probing the Bhima Koregaon case summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and May 6, asking him to be present as a witness during the hearing in Mumbai. In February, when the commission had summoned Pawar, he had sought more time from the commission to file the affidavit, and then the commission had given him more time.

inquiry commission's lawyer Ashish Satpute told that the affidavit has now been filed before the commission on behalf of Sharad Pawar, so he has been summoned by the commission as a witness on May 5 and 6, these two dates. Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry Commission is probing the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On January 2, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bheema-Koregaon. (ANI)

