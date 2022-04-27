Ex-MLA among two former Haryana Congress leaders join AAP

Two former Congress leaders from Haryana, including ex-MLA Ramesh Gupta, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

Ex-Haryana legislator and former Congress leader Gulshan Kumar Bagga was inducted into the Arvind Kejriwal-led party by its senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta.

The AAP MP said Ramesh Gupta, former Congress MLA from Haryana's Thanesar Assembly, and Bagga joined the AAP along with their family members and supporters.

''People are joining the Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers looking at the revolution brought in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance in health and education sectors as well as the party's thumping victory in Punjab assembly polls.'' he said. The AAP's base in Haryana is expanding as the people want Kejriwal's model of governance to come in their state as well, he added.

