Common interest of Germany, India to uphold international rules-based order: German minister

The war in Ukraine is an ''enormous'' attack on the international rules-based order and allowing it to be won would be a ''very bad example'' in the 21st century, visiting German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tobias Lindner said on Wednesday.

Lindner, referring to New Delhi's position on the Ukraine crisis, said he was not in India to ''teach or preach'' and intended to understand the Indian perspective on the conflict.

He said it is in the common interest of both Germany and India to uphold the international rules-based order.

''I believe it is in our common interest to uphold the international rules-based order because that's the basis for peace, sovereignty, territorial integrity but also for close economic ties,'' Lindner told reporters.

The German minister said he was ''strongly convinced that we must prove a war of aggression like it is in Ukraine must not be won in the 21st century'' as it would be a ''very bad example''.

Lindner is in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

''The war in Ukraine is terrible but it's not only about the war in Ukraine and that's the key message of our government...that what happens in Ukraine is also an enormous attack on the international rules-based order, sovereignty, territorial integrity,'' the visiting minister said.

''It should be in the interest of all countries -- not issue of neutrality -- issue of every self-confident and independent country to uphold the UN Charter,'' he said.

Lindner made it clear that ''I am not here in India to teach or preach. I am here to understand the Indian perspective but also more to pull, than to push, India.'' He said Germany has a deeper understanding of Indian and regional perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and various conflicts, as well as New Delhi's security concerns when it comes to China.

''We believe the conflict with Russia is not a sprint, it's a marathon. (President Vladimir) Putin will stay, their policies won't change,'' he said.

Lindner said Germany is trying to convince India that it is in the Indian interest to uphold this international order.

''We are looking forward to the bilateral government consultations in Berlin on Monday with the Indian prime minister and several ministers,'' he said.

When asked about Germany's continued reliance on Russian energy, the minister said the European Union is likely to impose a full embargo on Russian coal in the next few weeks.

