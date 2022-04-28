White House vows to press for release of Paul Whelan

The White House vowed on Wednesday to keep pressing for the unconditional release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying.

A U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that obtained the release of Trevor Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, brought a spotlight on Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges in June 2020. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States would continue pushing for his unconditional release.

