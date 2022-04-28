Left Menu

White House vows to press for release of Paul Whelan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 01:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The White House vowed on Wednesday to keep pressing for the unconditional release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying.

A U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that obtained the release of Trevor Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, brought a spotlight on Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges in June 2020. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States would continue pushing for his unconditional release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

