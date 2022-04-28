Left Menu

Ukraine, Bulgaria reach agreement on shipping Ukrainian grain via Varna

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:38 IST
Ukraine and Bulgaria have reached an agreement on transporting Ukrainian grain via the Bulgarian port of Varna, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks on Thursday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

He gave no timeline and provided no details of the volumes of grain to be shipped via Varna on the Black Sea. Ukrainian exports have been hit by Russia's invasion.

"Bulgaria will be more than happy to have Varna as a logistics hub for grains and sunflowers and distribute all the grains that you cannot through your ports," Petkov told a joint news conference in Kyiv.

