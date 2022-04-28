Left Menu

CPI(M) inducts four new faces in West Bengal Secretariat

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Thursday inducted four new faces in its West Bengal Secretariat, filling up vacancies that were created after senior leaders like Biman Bose and former secretary Surjyakanta Mishra eased themselves out to make way for fresh blood in the party leadership.

A party official said that Debalina Hembram, Jibesh Sarkar, Jiaul Alam and Debabrata Ghosh were enrolled into the state secretariat, which now comprises 15 members, on the inaugural day of its two-day meeting.

Mohd Salim was recently elected the CPI(M) state secretary in place of Mishra, while octogenarian Left Front chairman Biman Bose had also decided to step down from the state committee, apart from Mridul De, Ashok Bhattacharya, Minati Ghosh and Rabin Deb.

Newly inducted Hembram is from Bankura and Ghosh from Hooghly, while Sarkar and Alam are from the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, respectively, the CPI(M) official said.

The other members of the state secretariat include Ramchandra Dome, Sridip Bhattacharya, Amiya Patra, Sujan Chakraborty, Abhas Roy Choudhury, Sumit Dey, Samik Lahiri, Kallol Mazumder, Anadi Sahoo and Palash Das.

It is likely to discuss in its two-day meeting strategies for the next elections in the state and political movements on various issues, a party statement said.

The crucial West Bengal panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in 2023.

