Kirit Somaiya to file petition in HC against Maha govt, Shiv Sena MLA over unauthorized construction of Vihang Garden

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya will file a petition in the Bombay High court on Friday against the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik over the alleged unauthorized construction of Vihang Garden in Thane and exemption of Rs 18 crores penalty to the builder. "Tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm, we will file a petition at Bombay High Court against Thackeray Sarkar and Pratap Sarnaik for illegal protection to builder Pratap Sarnaik for unauthorized construction of Vihang Garden, Thane and exemption of Rs 18 crores as penalty," tweeted Somaiya.

Sarnaik's name hit the headlines earlier on March 25 this year, when the Enforcement Directorate attached his assets in connection with the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam. The Central agency attached two flats and a parcel of land in Thane worth Rs 11.35 crore of Sarnaik and his family members under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Moreover, Somaiya's decision to file a petition in High Court holds importance as he had also moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the alleged attack on him by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai last week and also demanded action against the city police for lodging a "fake and manipulated" FIR in connection with the incident.

Shiv Sena and the BJP have been locking horns over the Hanuman Chalisa row over the past few days. In this row, Somaiya claimed he had gone to the Khar police station to meet Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were taken there following arrest over the Hanuman Chalisa row. Outside the police station, Somaiya alleged, he was attacked allegedly by a mob of Shiv Sainiks. Meanwhile, Rana couple's jail time in this matter will continue till the Mumbai court hears the plea on April 29.

Political row over Hauman Chalisa erupted after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray served the ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, afterward announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the residence of the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Later, the couple withdrew the call citing severe backlash.

The ruling Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state alleged that the Rana couple acted at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The row gained momentum after the Shiv Sena workers held protests at the residence of the Rana couple, who were later arrested by the state police, and subsequently sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)