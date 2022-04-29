Left Menu

Amarinder Singh expresses concern over 'tense' situation in Patiala, urges people to not get provoked

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed concern over the situation in Patiala after clashes broke out between two groups and urged people to not get provoked.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:24 IST
Amarinder Singh expresses concern over 'tense' situation in Patiala, urges people to not get provoked
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed concern over the situation in Patiala after clashes broke out between two groups and urged people to not get provoked. Singh also expressed hope that the state polic would take firm action and ensure law and order in maintained.

"Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked. Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained," he tweeted. A tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city today.

The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann condemend the incident and assured that his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Mann also spoke with the Director General of Police. "Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022