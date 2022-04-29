Left Menu

Putin, Zelenskyy to be at G20 meet, says host

Widodo said that he has rejected the Ukrainian leaders request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid. However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:38 IST
Putin, Zelenskyy to be at G20 meet, says host
File Photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo says that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November.

Widodo, the current chair of the G20 group, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he said that he had telephone conversations this week with Zelenskyy and Putin. He said he urged both leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war through negotiations.

"I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately," he said. "I also emphasised that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts." He said that he invited Putin and Zelenskyy to the G20 summit as the war in Ukraine has a major impact on the global economy.

"We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the global economy," Widodo said. Widodo said that he has rejected the Ukrainian leader's request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid. "The mandate of Indonesia's constitution and the principles of our foreign policy prohibit us from providing arms assistance to other countries," Widodo said. "However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022