Tej Pratap Yadav's defamation notice to journalists

RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday came out with a legal notice to several journalists of Bihar, accusing them of ''distorted'' coverage and demanding Rs 50 crore in damages.

The RJD leader shared on Twitter the legal cum defamation notice to the scribes.

Among the journalists named in the notice are local reporters of a number of private news channels, a private news agency and online portals which have little presence outside Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)