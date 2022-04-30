Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 16:06 IST
Prominent trade union leader joins AAP in Jammu
A prominent trade union leader along with his supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the party headquarters here on Saturday.

Som Nath, accompanied by his 50 supporters, joined the AAP in presence of senior party leaders including former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia and District Development Council (DDC) member Taranjit Singh Tony, a party spokesperson said.

''Som Nath has been an active trade union leader for the past 40 years and his joining the AAP will strengthen the trade wing of the party,'' Mankotia said.

He said Nath will utilize his experience to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level.

