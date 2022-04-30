AJP protests across Assam over price rise

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday protested across the state against rising prices of essential commodities, demanding restoration of government control over the market.

Protest marches were organised across the state by the district units of the AJP, party spokesperson Ziaur Rahman said.

''In Guwahati, a procession was held in Fancy Bazaar area and the supporters marched for about half a kilometre before being stopped by security personnel,'' he said.

''Protest marches were also taken out in most of the districts, including at Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Charaideo, Nagaon, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar,'' he added.

Rahman said prices of essential commodities have become unbearable for the common people.

''When UPA was in power, the BJP used to protest against price rise. People thought that once they come to power, price rise will stop. But, it is the opposite that we are seeing now,'' he claimed.

Two main reasons for the price rise is handing over the control of the market to the corporates and high taxes, Rahman alleged.

''India has the highest tax on petrol and diesel. In Assam, there has been a phase-wise hike in different taxes,'' he claimed.

