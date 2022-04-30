Political parties condemn senior Kerala politician's anti-Muslim remarks

Former government chief whip and ex-MLA P C George has sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by Muslims.

Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan here on Friday, the former Kerala Congress politician had alleged that tea laced with ''drops causing impotence'' were sold in restaurants run by Muslims and this was done to turn men and women ''infertile'' hoping to ''seize control'' of the country.

Condemning the remarks, the Congress has urged the state government to take strong action against George.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the statement was made with an intention to ignite communal passion and create deep divisions in society.

The Muslim Youth League, the youth outfit of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has filed a petition with the state police chief seeking legal action against George.

The ruling CPI(M) asked George to withdraw the statement and apologize to the Kerala community.

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat called upon the people to stand together against all efforts to create communal polarisation in Kerala.

In his speech, George had also alleged that Muslims served the food after spitting in it.

''Why should we eat their spit? Their scholars claim that their spit is a fragrance,'' he had said.

The 70-year-old politician, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, also urged non-Muslims to boycott businesses run by Muslims.

They set up business in non-Muslim areas to pocket their money, alleged George, who formed a party called Kerala Janapaksham Secular after quitting Kerala Congress.

George had lost from Poonjar, once his bastion, to the LDF candidate in the 2021 Assembly polls in a triangular fight.

