Hindu a geographical identity, those living between Himalayas and Indian Ocean are Hindus: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday claimed that 'Hindu' is a geographical identity and all people living in the land between the Himalayas and the Indian Ocean are Hindus.

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Environment made the remarks at the 10th edition of the 'Digital Hindu Conclave' organised by Bharat Niti Organisation in Hyderabad.

''Many foreign scholars have agreed to the fact that our country is a land of knowledge. We all should be proud of being Indian.

''I say Hinduism is a way of life and we should never restrict the word 'Hindu' to limited boundaries. Hindu is a geographical identity. All the people who live between the Himalayas and the Indian Ocean are Hindus,'' Choubey said.

Besides Choubey, senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and party MP Manoj Tiwari were among those who attended the event.

At the programme, Choubey said the presence of people from the north as well as southern states at the event symbolised the country's unity and strength.

''India is an example of vibrant democracy which is accepted by the world. We treat our country as our mother and we refer to India as 'Bharat Mata'. This is what separates us from the rest,'' a release from the organisers quoted Choubey.

About the NDA government's efforts in restoring rivers, he said the government has launched the 'Namami Gange' project for the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

Nearly 1,000 young social media activists participated in the event, the release stated.

