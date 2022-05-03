Left Menu

UK has to be prudent over cost-of-living support, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the inflationary risk could get worse if the government did not remain prudent in its approach to supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis.

03-05-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the inflationary risk could get worse if the government did not remain prudent in its approach to supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis. Asked why welfare benefits would not rise in line with inflation, Johnson told ITV television that the government had already provided support to families.

"Although you're quite right to point out that there is an inflationary risk and it's very severe, it could get worse and that knocks on to interest rates, and that knocks on to the cost of borrowing for everybody," he said. "And I'm sorry to say this, but we have to be prudent in our approach."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

