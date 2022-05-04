Left Menu

I wish they didn't trade barbs: Fadnavis on spats between his wife, CM Thackeray

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he wished his wife Amruta Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not have acrimonious exchanges. The former chief minister was responding to a reporters question about a recent exchange of barbs between his wife and Thackeray.See, there is one similarity between CM Uddhav ji and my wife.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:04 IST
I wish they didn't trade barbs: Fadnavis on spats between his wife, CM Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he wished his wife Amruta Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not have acrimonious exchanges. The former chief minister was responding to a reporter's question about a recent exchange of barbs between his wife and Thackeray.

''See, there is one similarity between CM Uddhav ji and my wife. Uddhav ji does not stop taunting, and my wife does not stop reacting to unwarranted statements,'' he said.

''I feel that as chief minister, Uddhav ji should maintain his level high, and if anything is said, my wife should not respond. Such things should be ignored. (But) It is their issue, I will not say anything more,'' Fadnavis said.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession, is active on Twitter and often takes swipes at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. Recently, after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh ordered the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, she called out Thackeray without naming him, tweeting ''Ae bhogi, kuch to seekho hamare yogi se (Oh pleasure-seeker, learn something from our Yogi).'' Later, Thackeray took a jibe at her. He was shocked to know that the state's chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava sings, he said at an event, adding, ''I thought till today only one person sings.'' Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a singer, retaliated by referring to an Enforcement Directorate action against the chief minister's brother-in-law. ''I thought only you were a billionaire. I was shocked to know even your wife's brother is a billionaire,'' she tweeted, tagging a news report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022