Left Menu

Guinea prosecutor orders trial against ex-President Conde

He ultimately won another five-year term in October 2020 only to be ousted the following September.Though the ruling junta said in April that Conde was free to move within the country, the new charges likely mean he will be kept under house arrest.

PTI | Conakry | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:33 IST
Guinea prosecutor orders trial against ex-President Conde
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Guinea authorities say they will prosecute former President Alpha Conde and 26 of his officials for violence surrounding his bid for a controversial third term in office.

The 84-year-old former leader was overthrown in a coup d'etat in September by a military junta that now leads the West African country.

The ex-president and his supporters are accused of several charges including complicity in murder, abductions, torture, and illegal detentions, according to documents from the General Prosecutor's Office signed by Attorney General Charles Alphonse Wright. He ordered the district attorney to immediately begin legal proceedings against Conde.

Guinea's electoral violence in 2020 killed at least 12 people in the capital and 50 people in other parts of the country, according to the document.

Conde's bid to extend his rule to a third term, after backing a constitutional referendum that altered the term limits, sparked violent demonstrations. He ultimately won another five-year term in October 2020 only to be ousted the following September.

Though the ruling junta said in April that Conde was free to move within the country, the new charges likely mean he will be kept under house arrest. Conde currently lives in Conakry at his wife's residence.

The order for legal proceedings against Conde comes nearly a week after the head of the military junta, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, said that a transition to elections and a return to civilian, democratic rule could take more than three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022