Ailing ex-Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS
Ailing former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram who was admitted at the regional hospital in Mandi has been airlifted to Delhi for better treatment at the AIIMS there, a spokesperson said.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided the state helicopter for airlifting the 94-year-old leader to Delhi, he added. Earlier, Thakur visited the Regional Hospital Mandi to enquire about Sukh Ram.
The chief minister also spoke to AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria over the phone about the treatment of Sukh Ram.
Sukh Ram was the Union Minister of State, Communications (Independent Charge) from 1993 to 1996.
