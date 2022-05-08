German parliament president arrives in Kyiv

The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two and to hold political talks, a parliament official said on Twitter.

Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Baerbel arriving on a train and her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

