German parliament president arrives in Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:10 IST
The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two and to hold political talks, a parliament official said on Twitter.
Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Baerbel arriving on a train and her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
